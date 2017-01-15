Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka, WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler, Dead at 73

Hall of Fame professional wrestler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka died Sunday, weeks after a judge dismissed murder charges against him.

Snuka rose to fame in the 1980s as a professional wrestler. He was known by fans for his move the “Superfly Splash,” where he would jump from the top turnbuckle.

In 2015, Snuka was charged with the death of his girlfriend, Nancy Argentino, in an Allentown area hotel in 1983.

A judge dismissed those charges on January 3, 2017, ruling that Snuka was not fit to stand trial.

According to his attorney, Snuka had been battling cancer.

Snuka was 73.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, actor and former wrestler, shared the news on behalf of Snuka’s family on Twitter.

