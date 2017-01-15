Gymnasts Compete in the Poconos

Posted 12:16 am, January 15, 2017, by

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP -- Thousands of gymnasts from all over the country competed in the Poconos Saturday afternoon.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the eleventh annual Janet Rothenberg Memorial Event held at Kalahari Resort near Mount Pocono.

Rothenberg died unexpectedly of a brain tumor more than a decade ago. She was a gymnast at the United Sports Academy in Dunmore which hosted the competition.

"Janet's name and legacy is continuing in the lives of so many young girls and hopefully it will inspire them to be successful and do their best at everything in life," said Dede Rothenberg, Janet's mother.

More than 1,500 gymnasts participated, with multiple Olympians. The top senior gymnast even went home with a $5,000 scholarship.

