Five Generations Show Up for WWII Veteran’s 100th Birthday

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP -- All Russell Halchak of Nanticoke wanted for his birthday were some scratch-off tickets. When you're 100 years old, you've got all the gifts you really want.

"I never drank and I never smoked," said Halchak when asked what his secret to being 100 was.

In the Sweet Valley area, it's a celebration with all of Halchak's family including a son, a grandson, a great-grandson, and even a great-great-granddaughter.

"It means a lot," said son Eugene Halchak. "And you really can't believe it until you see everybody together. With my five sons, four grandsons, one granddaughter, one great-granddaughter, and one great-grandson. That makes him a great-great-grandfather."

The World War II Army veteran lost his hearing during the war after an explosion but can still take care of himself after all these years.

To people like his great-grandson Chris John, it's inspiring.

"He's really healthy and I don't know how," admitted Chris John Halchak. "For what he's been through--an explosion in World War II--I don't know how, but he's still alive which that's impressive!"

Now, with 100 years in his rearview mirror, Halchak has a new goal.

"I want to make it to 105," he said.

"He tells all of us that," said his son. "He made it to 100. Now he's going to make it to 105. And he probably will."