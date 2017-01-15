Doug Long On The State Of Local Boxing

Posted 6:33 pm, January 15, 2017, by

Doug Long of Four Horsemen Promotions is ecstatic about the state of local boxing as we begin 2017.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s