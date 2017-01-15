Awards Ceremony Honors Martin Luther King Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Police and their relationship with the community was the focus of a dinner honoring the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Scranton.

The Greater Scranton MLK Commission hosted its annual awards dinner at the DeNaples Center at the University of Scranton on Sunday.

This year's keynote speaker was Baltimore's police chief, who has dealt first hand with difficult race relations in the city.

"It's inspirational to be able to hear from someone. We're talking police and community relation, and we all know that, the city of Baltimore, it has been a difficult year for them," said Cathy Ann Hardaway, Greater Scranton MLK Commission.

This year's theme is Peaceful Tomorrow from a quote by the civil rights leader: "Wars are poor chisels for carving out peaceful tomorrows."