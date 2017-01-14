Third Annual ShiverFest Showcases Lackawanna River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Cold weather didn't keep people away from the river in Lackawanna County.

Despite the frigid temperatures, people jumped in kayaks and canoes in the Lackawanna River in Scranton.

The third annual ShiverFest kicked off at noon on Saturday. It's sponsored by the Lackawanna River Conservation Association.

The brave souls conquered the chill and paddled nearly three miles up the river.

"We want to show that this river is a great recreational asset, a great aesthetic asset, right through the heart of our community," said organizer Bernie McGurl.

After the race, people warmed up at Backyard Ale House for a "Thaw Party."

More than 50 people signed up for ShiverFest. All the money raised will go to help clean up the river.