× Police Called to Reported Stabbing in Olyphant

OLYPHANT — Police were called to a reported stabbing in Lackawanna County.

Officers responded to the 400 block of West Lackawanna Avenue in Olyphant around 1:30 a.m. Saturday where a man was reportedly stabbed.

Investigators have not said anything about the victim’s name or condition.

Management at a nearby bar said the victim came inside to get help.

So far, police have not released any information about the incident.