One Killed in Crash in Northumberland County

Posted 7:46 pm, January 14, 2017, by
MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a crash in Northumberland County.

Two vehicles collided on Route 54 between Locust Summit and Locust Gap Saturday afternoon. One of the drivers was killed.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

There is no word on any injuries in the other vehicle.

Route 54 was closed for a time while police investigated the crash and crews cleaned up the wreck.

The crash is still under investigation.

