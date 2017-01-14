Local Boxers Prepare for PA Golden Gloves

Posted 6:35 pm, January 14, 2017, by

Local boxers Shawn McFadden of Moscow, Brian Bedford of Clarks Summit and Nelson Morales of Scranton speak with Steve Lloyd as they prepare for the PA Golden Gloves, returning to Scranton on March 18, 2017.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s