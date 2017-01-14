Local boxers Shawn McFadden of Moscow, Brian Bedford of Clarks Summit and Nelson Morales of Scranton speak with Steve Lloyd as they prepare for the PA Golden Gloves, returning to Scranton on March 18, 2017.
Local Boxers Prepare for PA Golden Gloves
-
Boxer Jimmy Kelleher
-
District Two Golf
-
Deserving Students Receive Early Christmas Gift
-
Scranton Royals Prepare for No. 11 Susquehanna
-
Christmas Holiday Bureau — An Opportunity To Give
-
-
Farmers Market in Scranton Seeks Donations for Veterans
-
Arctic Blast Brings Warning and Help for Homeless in Scranton
-
Man Opens Fire After Wife Bites His Grilled Cheese Sandwich
-
University of Scranton Unveils Plans for Sports Complex
-
Hundreds Turn Out For Free Performances Of The Nutcracker
-
-
District Two Golf
-
Cold Weather, Early Ski Season Great For Some Businesses
-
Politics and Parenting: How Should The Candidates Treat Each Other?