In Your Neighborhood

Posted 10:00 am, January 14, 2017
Splashin’ with Compassion – Polar Plunge

A polar plunge, “Splashin’ with Compassion” is at Montage Mountain to support young individuals battling cancer.  It’s held Saturday, Jan. 28 with registration 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., and the polar plunge from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.  For the plunge, anyone under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult.  Costumes are encouraged!  It’s free to attend, but there’s a $35 donation in order to take the plunge.

Snow Gala

Snowflake Gala sponsored by the Eynon-Archbald Lions Club benefits Leader Dogs for the Blind.  The event is held at Fiorelli’s Banquet Facilities, Main Street in Peckville, Saturday, Jan. 28 starting at 6 p.m.  Snowflake Gala features dinner & beverages, live music & dancing, a silent auction & much more.  It’s an event not to be missed!  Tickets are $75.00 per person.  Please contact Facebook.com/EynonArchbaldLionsClub, or for tickets call Fran at 570-470-7838.

