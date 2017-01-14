× In Your Neighborhood

Splashin’ with Compassion – Polar Plunge

A polar plunge, “Splashin’ with Compassion” is at Montage Mountain to support young individuals battling cancer. It’s held Saturday, Jan. 28 with registration 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., and the polar plunge from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For the plunge, anyone under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult. Costumes are encouraged! It’s free to attend, but there’s a $35 donation in order to take the plunge.

Snow Gala

Snowflake Gala sponsored by the Eynon-Archbald Lions Club benefits Leader Dogs for the Blind. The event is held at Fiorelli’s Banquet Facilities, Main Street in Peckville, Saturday, Jan. 28 starting at 6 p.m. Snowflake Gala features dinner & beverages, live music & dancing, a silent auction & much more. It’s an event not to be missed! Tickets are $75.00 per person. Please contact Facebook.com/EynonArchbaldLionsClub, or for tickets call Fran at 570-470-7838.

