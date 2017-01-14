Beer Distributors Selling Six Packs in Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP -- You can now buy a six-pack of beer at many more locations across Pennsylvania. A new law means distributors can now offer six-packs where before they could only sell cases, 12-packs, and kegs.

Patrick Smith of Mountain Top tried something new Saturday. He went shopping for a six-pack of beer at Wychock's Mountaintop Beverage in Luzerne County

"If you want to get more, you can get more, but if you don't like it, you are not stuck with the entire case," Smith said.

Even customers buying cases from the distributor give the new option a thumbs up.

"I get cases most of the time, but it looks like some good stuff over there, so I might try some of that stuff," said Don Klimchok of Mountain Top.

The owner of the distributor says the change really benefits microbrewers because with six-packs, people are willing to try something new.

Judy Sawka at Wychock's explains it took years of lobbying to get the law changed allowing distributors to sell six-packs.

"I am very excited that it is here, variety for customers, more for them to pick from," said Sawka.

She believes the shift will help small businesses like this one survive.

"We do worry about that. We worry about it going into the grocery stores. We want to get as much product in our stores so we can compete with them."

Of course, some bars and eateries have always sold six-packs and refillable bottles called growlers.

While Krugel's Georgetown Deli and Beer is just steps from a distributor, Kevin Krugel isn't too concerned.

"It gives them the ability to get into our market a little bit, but quite frankly in this area, the distributors are looked upon as case beer places," Krugel said.

Krugel hopes by offering a variety of craft brews, customers will keep buying their beer here.

While some distributors started selling the six-packs on Saturday, many more will begin offering them next week.

Another change in the law allows stores to sell beer on Sundays starting at 9 a.m.