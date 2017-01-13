× Warrant Issued for Suspected Burglar in Lycoming County

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP — Police in Lycoming County are looking for a worker seen on security camera video breaking into his workplace and stealing copper wire.

Police believe Nicholas Thomas, 38, of Pottstown, rammed his car into an overhead door at his workplace in Old Lycoming Township around 2:30 a.m. Friday, stole copper wire and took off.

Police spotted Thomas and chased him along Interstate 80 but stopped the pursuit because of his reckless manner of driving.

Investigators said the business had been burglarized twice before in 2017 and have issued an arrest warrant charging Thomas with all three burglaries.

Anyone with information on Thomas is asked to call Old Lycoming Township police at 570-392-4060.