Susquehanna University’s Frank Marcinek on his battle with Throat Cancer

"I FEEL REAL, REAL WELL. Said Coach. I'M VERY THANKFUL TO BE COACHING, HAVEN'T MISSED A PRACTICE, HAVEN'T MISSED A GAME, FEEL GREAT."

Steve Lloyd: "KIND OF TAKE MY THROUGH THE OFF-SEASON WHEN YOU GOT THE NEWS THAT YOU HAD THROAT CANCER."

Coach Marcinek: "ON MAY 20TH I WAS WITH OUR BASEBALL TEAM UP AT CORTLAND STATE. CAME HOME FOR AN APPOINTMENT, AFTER MY BIRTHDAY AND FOUND OUT I HAD THROAT CANCER WHICH KIND OF ROCKS YOUR WORLD A LITTLE BIT. HAD TREATMENTS THROUGH THE MONTHS OF JULY AND AUGUST WAS DOWN AT OUT FOR A WHILE BUT OCTOBER 15TH WAS STARING DOWN THE BARREL OF A GUN AND I KIND OF KNEW I HAD TO BE BACK BY OCTOBER 15TH. EVERY TIME I WALKED ON CAMPUS, EVERY TIME I WALKED INTO THE GYM, I THINK IT GETS MY ADRENALINE GOING. I THINK THE REASON WHY I AM BACK IN SUCH GOOD HEALTH, IS MY DESIRE TO COACH."

Steve: " FRANK TALK ABOUT THE TREATMENT AND THE SUPPORT SYSTEM, OBVIOUSLY A GREAT FAMILY, GREAT KIDS, A GREAT WIFE AND A GREAT UNIVERSITY AND KIDS HER TO SUPPORT YOU."

Frank: "YEAH, THE SUPPORT HAS BEEN PHENOMENAL. MY WIFE, MY FAMILY, MY SONS, I CAN'T SAY ENOUGH ABOUT THEM. BUT, THE BASKETBALL COMMUNITY HAS BEEN ESPECIALLY STRONG. CARL DANZIG FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON REACHED OUT. I HAVE A LOT OF FRIENDS UP AT SCRANTON. IT REALLY PUTS THINGS INTO PERSPECTIVE AND IT REALLY MAKES YOU COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS TO SEE HOW MANY PEOPLE CARE FOR YOU, REACH OUT TO YOU AND WANT TO HELP YOU AND I WANT TO WANT TO THANKS TO EVERYBODY FOR ALL YOU SUPPORT IT WHAT HAS BEEN A VERY TOUGH YEAR."