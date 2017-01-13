North Schuylkill welcomed Pottsville in Schuylkill League girls basketball. Pottsville rallied to a 48-40 win.
Pottsville vs North Schuylkill girls basketball
-
Pottsville vs North Schuylkill
-
Jim Thorpe Football
-
Shots Fired, Two Injured in Pottsville
-
Pottsville Beats Williamsport 55-52 in Marquee Matchup
-
Schuylkill Haven on goals
-
-
Coaches’ Corner Playoff Preview: District 11
-
Therapy Dog makes 1,000 Visit to Assisted Living Facility
-
High School Football Schedule for 11/4/2016
-
North Schuylkill Beats Jim Thorpe in D-XI Playoffs
-
Crumbling Parking Garage in Pottsville Coming Down
-
-
Notre Dame Green Pond Knocks Out North Schuylkill
-
Man Threatens Woman with Rifle in Pottsville
-
Jim Thorpe vs Pottsville