Pocono Alliance Raising Awareness of Poverty

STROUDSBURG — Imagine going a day without running water or a day without heating your home. It may not be your reality, but it is a reality for others.

“It makes people more aware of what others are going through. It makes you count your blessings and you can see the hardships that people have to deal with. Especially in this area, you see it around here a lot,” said Jill Romagno, Stroudsburg.

January is “Poverty Awareness Month” across the country.

Pocono Alliance in Stroudsburg came up with a list of challenges that fit the issues many people in Monroe County face. Then, it asked the community to get involved.

“We put together a poverty awareness challenge to try and introduce some of these concepts to people who don’t realize how hard it can be to get through day to day,” said Sarah Jacobi, Bridges Out of Poverty.

The organizations that make up Pocono Alliance help people in need get back on their feet.

Arthur Piancone took part in one of the challenges, he says it wasn’t easy.

“The heat was completely off so I had a nice blanket to keep me warm but that’s how I went,” said Piancone.

After showing some people this challenge calendar, they say some of the options look tough but it’s a challenge they are willing to accept.

Jill Romagno from Stroudsburg was surprised by some of the challenges and wonders how long she would make it.

“It seems like I can do it. No talk, no text that is kind of hard too. This definitely lives up to its name, it’s definitely a challenge,” said Romagno.

Pocono Alliance encourages people who take on the “Poverty Challenge” to donate to an organization of their choice. For more information, click here.