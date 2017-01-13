× High School Band to Perform During Inauguration Celebration

MONTGOMERY — Members of the Montgomery Red Raider’s concert band are just warming up. In less than a week, they hope to hit all the right notes when they play Washington D.C. for the presidential inauguration welcome concert.

“They are a part of the welcome concert for the weekend. They’ll start the concert that leads up to eventually the vice president and president-elect giving their welcoming speeches,” said Brian Rehn.

After the election in November, Brian Rehn, the director of bands, entered the school into a contest for a spot to perform at the inauguration. The group of about 40 students will be one of 15 performances during the “Voices of America” portion of the inauguration welcome concert.

“I was floored, honestly. This is a big honor for us to be able to go, a small band, for us, doesn’t get this opportunity very often.”

The band at Montgomery has been planning and fundraising for this trip to Washington D.C. long before they knew they would be a part of the inauguration ceremony. The trip will cost them around $20,000.

Next week, all eyes will be on Washington D.C. for the inauguration. Rehn says safety is a concern.

“It’s a very different inauguration, a very divided country, a very heated animated election process and we are vigilant,” said Rehn.

“We’ve stemmed away from who is president even to it’s just a great experience,” said Madison Dunkle.

“Kind of just being able to get out there kind of let people know who we are as a small community is something fun, something special hopefully everybody remembers for a long time,” said another student.

The Montgomery Red Raider’s Marching Band will perform Thursday around 2:30 p.m. and again on Saturday in Washington D.C.