Busy MLK Weekend Expected on the Slopes

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP -- With sunny skies and some good powder on the slopes, some skiers and snowboarders at Blue Mountain Ski Resort near Palmerton couldn't ask for much better.

"Good. It's nice right now because there aren't too many people here so you can get a bunch of runs in," said Chelsea Vrabec, New Jersey.

Managers at the resort anticipate big crowds for Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

People already on the slopes, like Ben Grossman from New Jersey, took advantage of a student deal.

"$30 for a lift ticket and I got all my friends out here. Trying to see if we can get some snowboarding in on a sunny day," said Ben Grossman, New Jersey.

"Just enjoying the day out. It's a great day. Not too many people are out yet so you can get a lot of runs in," said Cruz Diaz, New Jersey.

With the long holiday weekend ahead, many of the skiers and snowboarders we spoke to came out a little early to beat the crowds on the slopes.

"I usually don't come around this time. This is the first time I've been here on MLK weekend so, but yeah there are a lot of people here and it seems like a lot of good experienced snowboarders and skiers," said Eric Campbell, New Jersey.

Eric Campbell came from Cape May, New Jersey to hit the slopes. He was a little concerned about the warm weather.

"It is warm but it chilled out a little bit. The snow is good to go down the mountain on and there is not too much ice, which is what we were worried about because of the rain," said Campbell.

"It has been warm but it seems like they have the snow machines going and whenever you can go for a good deal, why not," said Grossman.