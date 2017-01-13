× Behind the Frozen Curtain

Disney on Ice has skated back to Luzerne County with its new show “Passport to Adventure.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey was there Friday morning with some of the cast members at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre.

“Passport to Adventure” is now underway through Monday at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre.

Join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and Daisy on a journey to the timeless worlds of Disney’s The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan, and Disney’s Frozen.

For ticket information, click here.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Disney on Ice presents “Passport to Adventure”

WHEN:

Thursday, January 12th at 7 p.m.

Friday, January 13th at 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 14th at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 15th at 3 p.m.

Monday, January 16th at 12 p.m.

COST: Tickets starting $15

