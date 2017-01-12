× Teen Dies in Skiing Accident at Shawnee Mt. Ski Area

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — It’s something every ski resort dreads — the possibility of a death or serious injury on the slopes.

But it’s what happened here earlier this week at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area near Marshalls Creek.

According to officials at Shawnee, Juliette Dajani, 15, from Singapore, lost control and skied off the bottom of a trail, colliding with an orange safety fence. She died at a nearby hospital on Monday night.

Dajani was a freshman at a boarding school in New Jersey and on the school’s ski team. They were in the Poconos for a team event.

The resort had no further comment on the death.

Newswatch 16 went to Camelback Mountain Resort near Tannersville earlier Thursday afternoon and spoke to ski patrol units on why it’s so important to ski and snowboard safely.

“Safety is always the most important thing and we do it between our ski patrol group and our ranger patrol, we have a ranger patrol on the mountain and we make sure, we try to get the message across to everyone, to keep everyone safe,” said Jack Bogdon, Ski Patrol Director.

Patrol units encourage skiers and snowboarders to wear helmets before hitting the slopes. They go over how to properly get on and off lifts and say riders shouldn’t be afraid to ask for a lesson or two if you’re feeling a little shaky.

“Always stay in control and be able to stop and avoid other people or objects. So it’s just the same as driving a car, OK. It’s the same as the rules to the road,” said Bogdon.

There are many safety rules that snowboarders and skiers need to remember, but the number one rule is that you are in charge of your own safety.

Jeff Thomas from New Jersey was teaching his littlest one how to ski. He says it doesn’t matter how old you are, safety is the key to a successful ride.

“Always remember to make sure you’re looking around at your surroundings. Make sure, younger kids too, you know, make sure you’re helping them up too if there is an issue with that,” said Thomas.