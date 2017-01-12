× Power To Save: Fresh Start for Christmas Trees

MOOSIC — What you’re throwing out in your yard this winter could end up back in your yard this spring.

It confuses the senses to stand behind a garbage truck and smell fresh pine trees.

Moosic DPW picked up a lot of them on borough streets.

Crews will do so every Thursday and Friday this month on the days they usually pick up other types of yard waste.

“It actually works out, because there’s less leaves this time of year and just trees, so you don’t get those. It works out pretty good,” said Moosic DPW worker Matthew Talerico.

The DPW workers only ask that you keep the trees out of garbage bags and of course, remove the ornaments first. The workers take the truck full of trees to be recycled.

“I think it’s a good idea, otherwise they would just be laying around and everything, so it’s good. We’ve gone up and got the mulch and put it in our yard a few times,” said Georgann Quinlan.

All of those Christmas trees come to the Lackawanna County Recycling Center in Scranton. Moosic is just one of the municipalities that drop trees off to be turned into mulch.

“After it’s all ground up into the pile that you saw, it’s laid out in rows and after it’s laid out in rows, we then screen it, and after it’s been screened, that’s when it really turns into the nutrient-rich compost,” explained Stephen Chorba, Lackawanna County Recycling Center.

Chorba says the mulch comes in handy come spring. It’s used for landscaping on county properties.

Lackawanna County residents can also buy it for their own yards.

Most municipalities in the county offer tree pick up but you can drop off your old Christmas tree on boulevard Avenue for free until the end of the month.