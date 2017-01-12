× Post-Holiday Hazard

Some firefighters around the country and here at home are sounding the alarm this week on something many of you might still have decked out in your homes, your Christmas tree!

While the live trees can be nice to look at and add a pleasant aroma to your home, they can also pose a hazard which is why area firefighters encourage people to get rid of them after the holidays.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey dove into this topic Thursday with members of the Pittston Township Volunteer Fire Department.

These area firefighters say they’ve responded to a number of house fires over the years that have started because of dried out Christmas trees.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says one of every 40 reported home fires related to a Christmas tree “resulted in a death, as compared to an average of one death per 142 total reported home fires.”

If you still have your tree in your home, firefighters recommend using your community’s recycling program, if available, as a way to unload it.

Your best bet is to contact your local municipality to see if they offer this option.

Also, experts say don’t leave the dry tree in the garage as that can also pose a hazard.

Head here for some ideas on ways to recycle your Christmas tree.