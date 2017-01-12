New Art Exhibit in Schuylkill County Showcases Muhammad Ali

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN -- Dozens gathered at the Walk In Art Center to share stories about Muhammad Ali at an open mic event.

A new art exhibit at the center showcases a variety of artifacts from the legend's life, who passed away in June at the age of 74.

"He was a very community man," said Lisa Robinson, executive director. "What he did on camera was for camera. It was for show but the true Ali was a very generous man and a very humble man."

While Muhammad Ali was from Louisville, there's still plenty of memories of him in Schuylkill County. Beginning in the 1970's, Ali trained at a camp he owned near Deer Lake. There, he trained for his big fights against Joe Frazier and George Foreman up until his last bout in 1981.

Found this epic #MuhammadAli interview with @DanPatrick from @WNEP back in '77 where Ali talked about his legacy. pic.twitter.com/fRuX02Jq4G — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) June 4, 2016

From pictures to camp shirts and even tax documents, there's a little bit of everything to remember the life of Muhammad Ali.

Mike McCord of St. Clair shared his story when he met Muhammad Ali: 16-year-old McCord and his friends stopped by the camp to talk with Ali, who just so happened to be preparing for the Rumble in the Jungle fight with George Forman.

"He had a long day training, and he was getting ready for bed but he still took time out of his busy schedule to talk to four strange kids who showed up at his doorstep," said McCord.

Ali's camp was recently purchased and is undergoing renovations, where the owner hopes to spruce the place up as a way to honor the greatest.

The Ali exhibition at the Walk In Art Center in Schuylkill Haven runs through the end of the January.