Lady Knights And Lady Invaders Guards Go Over 1,000 Points In Career

Posted 6:36 pm, January 12, 2017, by

Ciaira Loyd from Scranton High-School and Destiny Jefferson from West Scranton High-School play on different teams but are friends on their AAU team. Last week within a few days they each went over 1,000 points in their career.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s