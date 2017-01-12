Final Design Phase for Flood Control Project in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERYMN -- People part of Lackawanna County received an update Thursday on a flood control project.

Officials with Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection spoke at a meeting in Jermyn.

The DEP says it is in the final design phase of the Rushbrook Creek Flood Control Project. The hope is to start construction on the project during the summer of 2019.

The project is more than 20 years in the making.

The creek flooded in the Fall of 2003, causing millions of dollars in damage to homes and buildings.