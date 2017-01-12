On this edition of Does it Really Work, Kurt Aaron and the team at Newswatch 16 test out the Tornado Bottle.
Does it Really Work: Tornado Bottle
-
Does it Really Work: Minimax
-
Does it Really Work: Dynamic Virtual Viewer
-
Does it Really Work: 2016 Year in Review
-
Does it Really Work: The BetterBrella
-
Does It Really Work: Handy Heater
-
-
Does it Really Work: The Ego Blower
-
Does It Really Work: Ever Brite LED Light
-
Does it Really Work: Bacon Boss
-
Does it Really Work: Soundlamp
-
Does it Really Work: Magic Tracks
-
-
Does It Really Work: Comfort Click Belt
-
Does it Really Work: The Shower Wow
-
Does it Really Work: Sutton Family Skin Care