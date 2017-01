Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRMONT TOWNSHIP -- State police and the coroner were called to a home in Luzerne County.

Troopers showed up at the place on Old Tioga Turnpike near Benton late Wednesday night.

Newswatch 16 found marked and unmarked police cars surrounding the scene.

No names have been released.

Authorities haven't said what led to the death at that home in Luzerne County.