× Blood Drive Held in Remembrance of Family Members Killed in Crash

MOUNT POCONO — A blood drive was held Thrusday at an indoor waterpark in the Poconos in memory of an employee’s family members.

Kalahari Resort in Mount Pocono organized the blood drive in remembrance of three members of the Rutkowski family who were killed in a crash in November on Interstate 80.

Two members of the Rutkowski family survived the wreck.

The Rutkowski’s oldest son works at Kalahari and is also a police officer, firefighter and EMT.

“Giving blood is an amazing way to give back to the community and they are also giving back to a dear friend of theirs in a time of need,” Greg Sherrill, Kalahari’s Assistant General Manager told Newswatch 16.

The blood drive in Monroe County was expected to be one of the largest this year in the Poconos.