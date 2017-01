Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY -- A huge crowd turned out for 'Disney on Ice' Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Luzerne County.

The performance entitled 'Passport to Adventure,' featured all our favorite Disney characters including Mickey and Minnie, the Lion King, the Little Mermaid.. and Anna and Elsa from 'Frozen'!

You can catch 'Disney on Ice' at the arena all this weekend.