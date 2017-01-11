Veterans Court in Carbon County Giving Vets a Second Chance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JIM THORPE -- There is a new program in Carbon County aimed at helping veterans in trouble with the law.

Officials in Carbon County want to give veterans a second chance with the new veteran treatment court in Carbon County.

Henry Desrosiers works as the director and head mentor for veterans' affairs in Carbon County Court. A veteran himself, he wants to help men and women who served our country but may have committed a crime.

"Right now, there are approximately 113 veterans in our judicial system in Carbon County. In that general range, there is an influx of them and hopefully, we can get them in our hands and get them to where they need to go," said Desrosiers.

Once a veteran enters the voluntary treatment court, they are entered into a two-year program. Vets will then have meetings with other veterans and will have to fill out daily journals.

Derosiers says it's the brotherhood between our military that got him involved in the court.

"They lost what they learned in the military. We are going to try to instill that in them, order, discipline."

Frank Bokan is an ex-Marine, a commander at the VFW at Lehighton and has seen veterans suffering from PTSD. He believes veterans being able to talk to other veterans will help heal wounds.

"It gives veterans, again like PTSD veterans, it gives them a second chance. It is a little bit different when they get into trouble. It is a lot of problems they are bringing from the war," said Bokan.

The Carbon County Veterans Court is scheduled to hear their first case next week.