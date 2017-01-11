Trooper Injured in I-84 Crash
PIKE COUNTY — Two state police cruisers were damaged Wednesday morning in a 12-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on Interstate 84 westbound in Pike County.
It happened between the Milford and Lord’s Valley/Dingman’s Ferry exits.
One trooper investigating the crash was injured and taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle. The trooper was helping another motorist when he was struck.
The trooper was treated and released.
There is no word on charges.
41.358420 -75.062610
3 comments
on duty incident
Will this Trooper get drug tested? If not, why not?
Common Sense
Legitimate question. Drug and alcohol.
If not, WHY not???? Easy peasy, he was at the hospital…….
Jason
What would the need be for drug testing the Trooper? This Trooper got out of his vehicle to assist a citizen in need. Maybe you should go stand on the side of the highway instead of writing stupid comments.