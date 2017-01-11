School Closings And Delays

Trooper Injured in I-84 Crash

Posted 12:00 pm, January 11, 2017
pike-trooper-car

PIKE COUNTY — Two state police cruisers were damaged Wednesday morning in a 12-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on Interstate 84 westbound in Pike County.

It happened between the Milford and Lord’s Valley/Dingman’s Ferry exits.

One trooper investigating the crash was injured and taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle. The trooper was helping another motorist when he was struck.

The trooper was treated and released.

There is no word on charges.

