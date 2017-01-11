× Reaction to President-Elect Trump’s News Conference

WILLIAMSPORT– President-Elect Donald Trump’s news conference caught the attention of people in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

People wanted to hear what he had to say just days before he takes office.

People we watched with had mixed reactions on the news conference, but most were positive. Everyone we spoke with is happy President-Elect Trump is handing over his business to his sons, and despite some concerns, most people Newswatch 16 spoke with say people should give him a chance.

It was quiet inside the TV room at Rose View Center, a nursing home in Williamsport. All eyes were fixed on the television as President-Elect Donald Trump gave his first news conference since July.

“He’s not going to make a perfect president, but give him credit, he’s doing a good job,” Isabella Troxell said.

He started the news conference by shooting down accusations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about him.

“Maybe some of it’s true, maybe it’s not true, you don’t know,” Catherine Orso said.

All of the people Newswatch 16 spoke with at Rose View Center voted. Catherine Orso is a Trump supporter, but unsure of her feelings on Russia.

“I just keep hearing how they hacked this and how they’re doing that and I don’t know how we can trust them,” Orso said.

But Trump insists we do not have to worry about any relationship between him and Vladimir Putin.

“I have no dealings in Russia. I have no deals in Russia. I have no deals that could happen in Russia,” Trump said.

Kitty O’Connor is not a Trump supporter. She is worried about the president-elect’s vows to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“Because we need it for glasses and hearing aids and teeth, everything old age brings,” O’Connor said.

During his news conference, President-Elect Trump said the only people who care if he released his tax returns are the media. The people we spoke with had a difference of opinion on that.

“I think he should, but everybody’s getting up in arms about it,” Emily Bell said.

“I don’t think he should necessarily have to release his tax returns. I feel like people attack Trump’s policies because they don’t necessarily agree,” Andrew Langan said.

Neither of the college students we spoke with thinks the president-elect should delete his Twitter account, which seems to spark controversy at times. One student believes Trump should scale back his tweets and the other said since everyone else can have one, why can’t he?