Leo O'Boyle hit a late three pointer and No. 1 Scranton prep defeated No. 3 Abington Heights 54-51 in a Super 16 showdown.
No. 1 Scranton Prep Tops No. 3 Abington Heights 54-51
-
Scranton Prep vs Abington Heights Girls Lynett
-
Scranton Prep girls advance to Lynett final
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #7 2016
-
High School Football Schedule for 11/18 and 11/19
-
Abington Heights Tops Holy Cross in Season Opener
-
-
Abington Heights Boys Win At Holy Redeemer 62-29
-
Abington Heights vs Dunmore boys basketball
-
Abington Heights basketball
-
Abington Heights Runs Past Riverside 56-29
-
Williamsport vs Abington Heights Boys Basketball
-
-
High School Football Schedule for 10/21/2016
-
Scranton Prep Boys Survive Meyers 77-65
-
Scranton Prep Boys Basketball Team Excited to Play