Karate Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting 9-Year-Old Boy

Posted 7:50 pm, January 11, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- Detectives in Lackawanna County arrested a karate teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old boy.

John Smith owns Serenity Martial Arts in Clarks Summit. He's accused of assaulting a 9-year-old student who took archery and karate lessons.

According to court papers, Smith would spank the child while they were alone during lessons, and on one more than one occasion, "dared" the child to remove his clothes.

Smith is charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s