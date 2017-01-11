Karate Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting 9-Year-Old Boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Detectives in Lackawanna County arrested a karate teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old boy.

John Smith owns Serenity Martial Arts in Clarks Summit. He's accused of assaulting a 9-year-old student who took archery and karate lessons.

According to court papers, Smith would spank the child while they were alone during lessons, and on one more than one occasion, "dared" the child to remove his clothes.

Smith is charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors.