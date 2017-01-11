× Emergency App Keeps People Alert in the Poconos

MONROE COUNTY — You never know when an emergency will happen, when a road will close unexpectedly or bad weather swoops in.

But the “CodeRED” phone application is keeping people in the Poconos a little more in the loop.

“It’s perfect because if you’re out and about. that is usually when you need to know, right away,” said Marni Niper, Delaware Water Gap.

Monroe County Emergency Management uses the “CodeRED” system to send notifications right to a user’s smartphone, everything from evacuation, to road closures, weather alerts, and more.

Marni Niper from Delaware Water Gap says it comes in handy.

“It’s very nice. It’s nice to have and it’s good for my kids, too. I have one that drives so it’s nice for him to have also,” said Niper.

Bruce Henry is the director at the Monroe County Emergency Management building. He says the app is free and gets information out fast.

“Like if Route 80 gets closed for a traffic jam or weather issue, anything like that, they will be able to get that notification to find an alternate route. Weather forecasts, any major storms, anything like that, will come on the same way,” said Bruce Henry, Monroe County Emergency Management Director.

Downloading the “CodeRED” app is actually quite simple it only took me a few minutes to set it all up and now I am connected to the whole county.

We showed Steve Martz from East Stroudsburg how the app works and how to download it. He says he wished he had known about the service earlier.

“There seems to be a lot of road construction around here, especially in the summer. It doesn’t matter which road you turn down, there is always a detour so it’s definitely going to be something nice to have,” said Steve Martz, East Stroudsburg.

To get “CodeRED” alerts sent straight to your phone or your email, click here.