Crash Closes Section of Interstate 80 in Clinton County

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A crash has a section of Interstate 80 closed in Clinton County.

Interstate 80 eastbound is closed near the Clinton County/Centre County line after the crash around 8:45 a.m.

The interstate in closed between the Bellefonte exit (161) and the Lamar exit (173).

There is no word on injuries.

PennDOT expects the highway to be closed well into the afternoon.

A detour is in place.

