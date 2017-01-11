Community Weather Announcements

Here are some community announcements regarding closings, parking bans, and other changes due to the weather.
Check back for the latest updates.
LYCOMING COUNTY — According to STEP Aging, the Lycoming County Meals on Wheels and senior center are closed for Wednesday, January 11.
MONTOUR COUNTY — The Central Pennsylvania Aphasia Center in Danville is closed for Wednesday, January 11.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — Schuylkill County Meals on Wheels is canceled for Wednesday, January 11.
Senior centers open at 10 a.m.
