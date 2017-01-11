School Closings & Delays

Community Weather Announcements

Posted 6:32 am, January 11, 2017, by , Updated at 06:31AM, January 11, 2017
Community Related Winter Weather Announcements

Here are some community announcements regarding closings, parking bans, and other changes due to the weather.

Brittany Lovette January 11, 20177:17 am

LYCOMING COUNTY — According to STEP Aging, the Lycoming County Meals on Wheels and senior center are closed for Wednesday, January 11. 

Brittany Lovette January 11, 20176:46 am

MONTOUR COUNTY — The Central Pennsylvania Aphasia Center in Danville is closed for Wednesday, January 11. 

Brittany Lovette January 11, 20176:33 am

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — Schuylkill County Meals on Wheels is canceled for Wednesday, January 11. 

Senior centers open at 10 a.m.

