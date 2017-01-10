× Wilkes-Barre Area School Board Looks To Build New School Outside of City

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — The potential sites to build a new high school in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District include a spot along River Road and West Saylor Avenue.

Another location sits a few miles away near the Seven Tubs Nature Area. Then there are the roughly 50 acres along Baltimore Drive near Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Right now, the school board has an architect looking at the pros and cons of each site.

But all the potential sites are four to five miles away from Public Square in Wilkes-Barre over in Plains Township. It’s still within the district, but outside Wilkes-Barre City limits.

It angers many people who live in the city.

“Oh, it’s stupidity, I don’t live in Plains, my granddaughter, I don’t want her going to Plains, I want her staying in Wilkes-Barre,” said Ray Williams.

Plains Township already has a school: The Solomon/Plains Middle School. But many people in the community think having a high school nearby would be a great supplement to it.

“I think it would be a good idea, it would be convenient for the kids, there’s a lot of room over there,” said one woman.

There are also some concerns with the newly proposed locations. People who live near the River Road location say the area is near a flood zone.

The district hopes to complete its feasibility study in March.