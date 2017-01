SCRANTON — A woman and a man were sentenced to prison for hurting a little boy in Scranton.

Jeimy Vazquez and Ricardo Rosa were sentenced Tuesday.

They will each spend nine months to two years in prison for hurting a little boy in Scranton.

Both were charged with child endangerment in 2015 after Rosa’s 4-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with cracked ribs, bruises, and cuts.

Vazquez was also sentenced to three years probation.