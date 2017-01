× Search Warrant Executed at Law Office in Lycoming County

HUGHESVILLE — Authorities searched a law office Tuesday morning in Lycoming County.

State police, agents from the attorney general’s office, and county detectives were at the Mary C. Kilgus law office in Hughesville.

Mary Kilgus and her daughter Schwanne run the law practice.

Agents involved did not comment on the nature of the investigation.

Kilgus ran against district attorney Eric Linhardt in 2015 and lost.