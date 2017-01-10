Watch Live: President Obama’s Farewell Address

Police: Taco Bell Employee Copied Customer Credit Card Numbers

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — Police have a warning for people who used a credit card at a fast food restaurant near Wilkes-Barre last month.

Officers said an employee at Taco Bell on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard copied customers’ credit card numbers and possibly sold them or used them.

If you used a credit card at that Taco Bell between December 1, 2016 and January 9, 2017, police advise you to check your card statements for possible fraud.

If your account was compromised, Wilkes-Barre Township Police ask you to contact them at capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us

