Pocono Cinema and Cultural Center Getting a Makeover

Posted 4:43 pm, January 10, 2017, by , Updated at 04:15PM, January 10, 2017
EAST STROUDSBURG — The doors are shut for “Theater One” at Pocono Cinema and Cultural Center in East Stroudsburg, but not for good.

Just take a look inside and you’ll see why: it’s getting a much-needed makeover.

“Our history goes way back and we are trying to keep those roots still so we aren’t going to become really modern. We are taking the classic feel and paring it with modern comfort,” said Courtney Tolino, Pocono Theater President.

Work to Theater One will include new flooring and new seats.

Remodeling of the lobby and café are also part of the project.

The non-profit theater received more than $150,000 from the state for the remodel.

“We still want to be in competition with other theaters and stay up to date,” said Tolino.

After work to the cafe, lobby and theater one are done .. there is still a lot more to do and that is where the community can help. How you can help? The Grand Revival Campaign.

The campaign will help pay to spruce up theaters two and three.

“It’s very important for the community because it’s ours. It becomes our personal thing so it’s like to say, okay we helped put this project together and helped keep it in the community so it’s perfect,” said Nadine Valere, East Stroudsburg.

“Fantastic. Love the fact that there is new renovations that the community can come out, dine here, see a movie, or come here afterwards. We are really looking forward to it,” said Robin Opperlee, Trackside Station Marketing Director.

The theater will remain open expect for one week in Mid-February when work on the lobby is being done.

Phase one of the remodel is set to be complete by March.

For more information on the Revival Campaign, click here.

