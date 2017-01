× Paper Bag Manufacturer to Bring New Jobs to Luzerne County

SUGAR NOTCH — A paper bag manufacturer plans to open its corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility in Luzerne County.

Governor Tom Wolf announced that American Paper Bag plans to create 38 new, full-time jobs when it opens in Hanover Industrial Estates in Sugar Notch.

The company makes environmentally friendly paper bags for stores.

Hiring is expected to begin in April.