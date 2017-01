× Driver Sentenced for Hit and Run That Injured 13-Year-Old Boy

CARBONDALE — A driver involved in a hit and run that seriously injured a 13-year-old boy in Lackawanna County was sentenced on Tuesday.

Patrick McDonald of Waymart was sentenced to two years probation.

Investigators say McDonald hit the 13-year-old boy with his Jeep on North Church Street in Carbondale on June 10, 2016.

The victim broke both legs and suffered a concussion.