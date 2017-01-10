Crash Closes Part of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — Part of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County is closed due to a crash.
According to PennDOT, multiple tractor trailers crashed in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near the Clarks Summit exit (194). Both lanes of I-81 south are currently closed between the Waverly exit (197) and Clarks Summit exit.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
PennDOT had reduced the speed on Interstate 81 to 45 mph due to winter weather. That speed restriction remains in effect.
There is no word on any injuries.
