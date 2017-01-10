School Closings & Delays

Coroner Called to Fire Scene in Northumberland County

Posted 11:14 am, January 10, 2017, by
ZERBE TOWNSHIP – The coroner has been called to the scene of a fire in Northumberland County.

The fire chief said the fire started around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the home on Sunshine Road in Zerbe Township, near Trevorton.

The chief said seven people live in the home. There is no word on injuries.

A state police fire marshal is investigating.

1 Comment