Coroner Called to Fire Scene in Northumberland County
ZERBE TOWNSHIP – The coroner has been called to the scene of a fire in Northumberland County.
The fire chief said the fire started around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the home on Sunshine Road in Zerbe Township, near Trevorton.
The chief said seven people live in the home. There is no word on injuries.
A state police fire marshal is investigating.
1 Comment
Heather Micklo
God bless this family as they are friends of mine. Rip me maw. You will greatly be missed. The kids love u. Fly hig ma