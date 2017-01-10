School Closings & Delays

Clemson Wins Title, Lineman Christian Wilkins Wins Internet With Dance Moves

Posted 9:27 am, January 10, 2017, by , Updated at 09:26AM, January 10, 2017
TAMPA — The Clemson Tigers may have defeated the Crimson Tide in dramatic fashion Monday night, but Clemson lineman Christian Wilkins is winning the internet.

Wilkins can be seen doing a backflip (or at least attempting one) while running onto the field…

But that isn’t even the video that has everyone talking. This video of Wilkins showing off his dance moves after the win, which included several splits, is the clip people can’t get enough of…

Need to see that again? Here you go…

And the fun didn’t stop there! Wilkins was also captured performing a shirtless celebration dance with the national championship trophy…

When asked about the celebration, Wilkins said, “I was just having fun out there. Such an exciting moment; we won the national championship against Alabama with the guys I love. I was really happy, really excited to be national champs and go out on top.”

