Watch Live: President Obama’s Farewell Address @ 9 p.m.
School Closings & Delays

Arctic, Snowy Blast Hits Bradford County Before the Warm-Up

Posted 7:13 pm, January 10, 2017, by

SAYRE -- Bradford County was slick and snowy, icy and arctic on Tuesday.

In Sayre, the roads were coated with slushy snow and plow trucks were out.

"It was horrible, actually on my way to work. It was really nice like 7:30, then it started snowing, flurries real quick then it started raining,” said Gregg Turner of Sayre.

The snow piles in the area may not last too long, however.

There's a warm-up in the future and unseasonably mild temperatures in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

"I think it's great. I took vacation for the next two days. I have the next two days off!" cheered Turner.

"I sure hope that happens, yeah, that would be really nice,” laughed another Sayre resident, John Eppers.

While some people tell Newswatch 16 they are ready for a quick warm-up, others say they’re not.

"Seems unusual. Doesn't seem right for January. It would be nice if it was nice and cold like it should be,” said Neil Mosier of Sayre.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s