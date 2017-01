× Winning Cash 5 Ticket Sold in Schuylkill County

HEGINS — A winning Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold in Schuylkill County.

The ticket sold at Klinger’s Service Center on East Main Street in Hegins matched all five balls drawn on Friday, January 6.

The winning numbers were 13-16-25-37-40.

That lucky ticket holder is entitled to a $225,000 prize.

Klinger’s also receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.