Wilkes-Barre Area School Board Eyes New Locations for High School

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Area School Board members met Monday night to discuss potential locations for their new high school.

This was the first meeting since the Wilkes-Barre Zoning Board rejected a proposal to build downtown on the site of Coughlin High School.

Members discussed three new locations to be evaluated for the project, none of which is in Wilkes-Barre.

The three potential locations are all in Plains Township.

According to Board Solicitor Raymond Wendolowski, the sites include:

about 100 acres near the Seven Tubs Nature Area

about 50 acres along Baltimore Drive near Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center

about 40 acres along River Road and West Saylor Avenue

The locations have been added to a feasibility study to be completed by an architect. The results of the study are expected in March.