Wilkes-Barre Area School Board Eyes New Locations for High School
WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Area School Board members met Monday night to discuss potential locations for their new high school.
This was the first meeting since the Wilkes-Barre Zoning Board rejected a proposal to build downtown on the site of Coughlin High School.
Members discussed three new locations to be evaluated for the project, none of which is in Wilkes-Barre.
The three potential locations are all in Plains Township.
According to Board Solicitor Raymond Wendolowski, the sites include:
- about 100 acres near the Seven Tubs Nature Area
- about 50 acres along Baltimore Drive near Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- about 40 acres along River Road and West Saylor Avenue
The locations have been added to a feasibility study to be completed by an architect. The results of the study are expected in March.
