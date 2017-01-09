Wilkes-Barre Area School Board Eyes New Locations for High School

Posted 9:51 pm, January 9, 2017, by
wilkes-barre area school district wb

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Area School Board members met Monday night to discuss potential locations for their new high school.

This was the first meeting since the Wilkes-Barre Zoning Board rejected a proposal to build downtown on the site of Coughlin High School.

Members discussed three new locations to be evaluated for the project, none of which is in Wilkes-Barre.

The three potential locations are all in Plains Township.

According to Board Solicitor Raymond Wendolowski, the sites include:

  • about 100 acres near the Seven Tubs Nature Area
  • about 50 acres along Baltimore Drive near Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
  • about 40 acres along River Road and West Saylor Avenue

The locations have been added to a feasibility study to be completed by an architect. The results of the study are expected in March.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s