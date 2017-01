× Truck Crashes through Guide Rail on I-81 in Schuylkill County

DELANO TOWNSHIP — A truck driver was taken to a hospital after a crash Monday morning in Schuylkill County.

The wreck happened on Interstate 81 south around 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 135 between the McAdoo and Delano exits.

Crews said the truck went through a guide rail and down a steep bank.

The driver was taken to the hospital for chest pains.